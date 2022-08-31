GUIZERIX: The sweet signs of fall are upon us

As fall — and SEC football — is fast approaching, I decided this week to write in anticipation of all the fun times to be had in the coming season.

Don’t tell me it’s not fall yet. College football gets underway this week and I’ve already enjoyed my first pumpkin spice latte of the season.

After one of the hottest Southern summers on record, I’m more than ready to enjoy the cooler temperatures that are soon to come and the Saturdays spent shouting at the television while Lane Kiffin spends the afternoon plotting ways to ensure I’ll be on blood pressure medication by the time the Egg Bowl rolls around.

September opens with what will surely be one of the most temperate Second Saturday events of the year — at least, we can count on being able to enjoy the music without beads of sweat running in our eyes and the sun beating down on our shoulders. We’ve also got a multitude of high school football games. Our area teams are excellent this year, but as a former band kid, I’d encourage attendees to give some love to the halftime entertainment, too.

October, as usual, is the busiest month in the fall social calendar. There’s Bricks and Spokes on Oct. 1, followed by the return of Supper on the ‘Sip on Oct. 13.

Then, my favorite fall event arrives: Porchfest.

Porchfest is not only wonderful because it takes place within walking distance of my house. It’s a one-of-a-kind gathering that showcases the best of Vicksburg’s Fostoria neighborhood and invites others to revel in the splendor. Set for Oct. 29 this year, guests can expect more surprises, fun bites and eclectic arts vendors than ever before.

November brings its own set of entertainment with the return of ClooCroo, set for Nov. 12. A scavenger hunt-fundraiser for the local animal shelter, ClooCroo was handsomely attended last year and is expected to garner even more attention in its sophomore presentation.

As is the case most of the time, I feel as though I’m barely scratching the surface of all that Vicksburg has to offer on any given day. But take note of these few high points and with any luck, we’ll find each other there.

And as I always say: Vicksburg is bustling with things to do, no matter your interests. You need only open your eyes (and your community newspaper).