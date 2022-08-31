OUR OPINION: Danczyk leaves Vicksburg Fire Department better than he found it

Thursday marked the first day of retirement from public service for Craig Danczyk, now the former Vicksburg Fire Department Chief.

The man who stepped back from his role as a first responder this week first entered the VFD in 1995 when he was only 22 years old. And it’s safe to say, Danczyk has left the department in better condition than he found it.

27 years after he entered the force, the former chief took what could’ve been a job for a short time and turned it into the job of a lifetime.

Throughout the course of his five years as chief of the department, Danczyk worked to improve Vicksburg’s fire rating from a 5 to a 4. The department has acquired a new fire station, five new trucks and will soon receive two new ambulances.

That’s nothing to sneeze at, especially as needs grow and the city begins to look toward the future.

In his exit interview with The Post, Danczyk said he specifically chose this point in his career to retire, because he wouldn’t be leaving the department in the lurch. Many of the projects initiated under Danczyk’s leadership have been completed, and projects of similar magnitude are far enough away that the next chief will have time to get established ahead of time.

Danczyk also seamlessly negotiated an ambulance rate increase with the Warren County Board of Supervisors — a move that’s in the best interest of city and county residents alike, as it will help our first responders continue their mission to aid those in need.

Fire services in Vicksburg go back nearly 200 years, and with that comes a legacy of exemplary leaders. From the days of mule-drawn wagons to the high-capacity tankers of today, perhaps the only thing that’s remained unchanged is the dedication of men and women who answer the call to serve.

Thank you, Chief Danczyk, for your service to this community. Best luck in retirement and your future endeavors.