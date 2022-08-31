Vicksburg Theatre Guild to perform ‘Freaky Friday, the Musical’ Sept. 2, 3, 9 and 10

The Vicksburg Theatre Guild has scheduled performances of “Freaky Friday, the Musical” for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2, 3, 9 and 10 and at 2 p.m. on Sept. 4 and 11 at the Parkside Playhouse Theatre, 101 Iowa Ave. Tickets are $20, $15 for ages 65 and older and ages 13-18 and $10 for ages 12 and younger and are available at the box office and online at https://www.showclix.com/events/10243. For more information, visit https://www.e-vtg.com/.