Warren Central, Vicksburg notch volleyball victories

Warren Central’s volleyball team got back in the win column on Tuesday with a straight-set victory over Raymond.

Skylar Beard racked up 12 kills and served four aces as the Lady Vikes won 3-0 (25-17, 28-26, 25-15). Melissa Herrle also had nine kills, while Ellie Henderson had six.

Mirannda Dixon had five kills and five aces, and Kat Wong served five aces.

Warren Central will travel to face Madison Central Thursday at 6 p.m.

In other local volleyball action on Tuesday, Vicksburg defeated Terry 3-0 (27-25, 25-22, 25-17). It was the first of four consecutive home matches for the Missy Gators. They’ll play Forest Hill on Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m., and Brookhaven on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.