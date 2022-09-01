12th Annual Bricks and Spokes to be held Saturday, October 1st

Vicksburg Main Street has announced the 12th Annual Bricks and Spokes bike race will be held on Saturday, October 1 in downtown Vicksburg.

Bricks and Spokes offers a ride for everyone with 10, 23, 30, 50 and 62-mile routes. Each route will take you over the Old Mississippi River Bridge and into the flat land of Louisiana through the rolling hills of Vicksburg and into the Vicksburg National Military Park. This is the only opportunity for participants to ride across the Old Mississippi River Bridge and then take a spin through history in the Vicksburg National Military Park, all in one ride.

All bikes (i.e. road bikes, mountain bikes, triathlon bikes, tandem bikes, etc.) are welcome as well as all skill levels. The ride will have of plenty of aid stations along the way to hydrate and fill up on snacks. Immediately following the ride, cyclists will be treated to a “wonderful after ride spread.” The cost of the ride is $55.00 through September 4 and goes up to $70.00 after that. The first 200 pre-registered participants of the 12th Annual Bricks and Spokes will receive a t-shirt and goodie bag prior to the ride.

For more information or to register, please visit https://raceroster.com/events/2022/62503/12th-annual-bricks-and-spokes, contact the Vicksburg Main Street Program office at 601-634-4527, or email kimh@vicksburg.org to request a registration form.

Proceeds from the ride benefit the Vicksburg Main Street Program and help support Main Street programming and beautification efforts downtown. Vicksburg Main Street Executive Director Kim Hopkins said the more successful the ride is, the more funds the program will have to put into additional programming, events and beautification efforts in the main street district.

This ride is made possible by multiple sponsors, including the City of Vicksburg, Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, International Paper, Ergon, McDonald’s, Waterview Hotel & Casino, Walnut Hills, Visit Mississippi, Big River Ship Builders, Wayne Pratt-Edward Jones Financial Advisor, Southern Heritage Air Foundation, and RiverHills Bank.

Additional sponsorships are available, including an exclusive sponsorship for the Vicksburg National Military Park section of the ride. If you or your business would like to be part of the only bicycle ride in downtown Vicksburg, contact the Main Street Office.