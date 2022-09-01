ALOHA! Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg hosts Hawaii themed wish granting for local child

The Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg hosted a Make-A-Wish reveal party for Keely, who wished to travel to Hawaii, at Crossway Church on Sunday, Aug. 28.

JAV partners with Make A Wish Mississippi to help grant the wishes of Warren County children with critical illnesses.

The Make A Wish website, www.wish.org, offers more information on the impact of granting a wish: “Wishes are more than just a nice thing. And they are far more than gifts, or singular events in time. Wishes impact everyone involved—wish kids, volunteers, donors, sponsors, medical professionals and communities. For wish kids, just the act of making their wish come true can give them the courage to comply with their medical treatments. Parents might finally feel like they can be optimistic. And still others might realize all they have to offer the world through volunteer work or philanthropy.”

For more information on the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg, visit javicksburg.org.