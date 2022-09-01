Edward Herring named Chairman of Warren County 911 Commission

Warren County’s District 3 Supervisor was appointed in an additional role last week: Chairman of the Warren County 911 Commission.

Edward Herring was previously the commission’s Vice Chairman, but with the retirement of Vicksburg Fire Department Chief Craig Danczyk, the remaining commissioners voted for Herring to assume the lead role.

“We have to continue to support not only dispatch at the 911 center but also reach out to the agencies (represented) and figure out how the commission can best bring everyone together,” Herring said. “We have to all march to the same beat.”

Herring said he was looking forward to continuing the good work of the 911 Commission in Warren County and improving safety resources in emergency situations.

“We implemented the 911Eye technology in the last year, and that is state-of-the-art technology,” Herring said. “And we’re looking forward to keeping that going.”

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones assumed the role of Vice Chair for the commission. Herring and Jones serve alongside Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer; Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.