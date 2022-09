Mrs. Ethel B. Curry passed away on August 30, 2022, at Merit Health Rankin in Brandon, MS at the age of 94.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at New Come and See Church in Port Gibson, MS with Pastor Eric Cooley officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of the service. Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.