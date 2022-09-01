Old Post Files Sept. 2, 1922-2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Cassie Parkham, trained nurse, takes a course in bacteriology in New York. • J.D. Griffin continues seriously ill. • Mr. and Mrs. Earl Goodrum are at Catalina Island in California. • Charles Price dies while hunting.

90 years ago: 1932

Mrs. J.C. Turner and daughters return from a visit in Jackson, Tenn. • Nancy Hutson of Isola is here visiting Jane Turner. • Miss Dickie Grago of New Orleans is visiting friends here.

80 years ago: 1942

Mrs. Maurice Jacobs and children return from Orange, N.J. • Joe Canizaro is critically ill. • Mrs. Annie C. Lee is a patient at the Vicksburg Hospital.

70 years ago: 1952

Services are held for Mrs. W.S. Muirhead. • Sam Caston dies. • Y’vonne DeCarlo stars in “Scarlet Angel” at the Rivoli Drive-In Theater. • Virginia Ann Sanders enters Millsaps College in Jackson as a freshman.

60 years ago: 1962

The St. Aloysius Flashes defeat Brandon, 27-7, in the first game of the football season. • Van Johnson stars in “Go for Broke” at the Rivoli Drive-In Theater. • N.E. Curtis, a resident of Utica, dies. • Mr. and Mrs. Richard Gates announce the birth of a daughter, Diane, on Sept 5.

50 years ago: 1972

Cadet Bernard B. Callaway enters his senior year at U.S. Air Force Academy. • Herman Lynn dies at 82. • Vicksburg Public Schools report a decline in enrollment.

40 years ago: 1982

Michael P. Alexander of Vicksburg is in the Cooperative Education Program at Mississippi State University while working toward a degree in civil engineering. • Tom and Vicky Penny of Vicksburg announce the birth of a daughter, Breezie Renae, on Aug. 16.

30 years ago: 1992

Culkin Water District sells nearly $2 million in bonds to pay for improvements. • Services are held for Cora Wright. • John Anthony Lindigrin II celebrates his second birthday. • James Simon and Louie Welsh are honored as Mississippi football players of the week.

20 years ago: 2002

Rachel Sassone, 12, is hit by a car while crossing Grove Street and suffers a broken thumb and scrapes. • James E. Stirgus Jr. withdraws from the Vicksburg Warren School District board race. • Robert Turner, longtime resident of Vicksburg and Clinton, dies.

10 years ago: 2012

Entergy-Mississippi expected to have power fully restored by today in Vicksburg and Warren County as crews wrapped up repairs to downed lines and broken utility poles after 137 were without electricity Sunday. • Elvin “Buck” Clark, a foreman for the Warren County Road Department, tries to impart wisdom from his 40 years on road crew.