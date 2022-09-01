Overlay work underway on U.S. 61 in Vicksburg and Warren County

Workers for APAC of Jackson are continuing work on a $4.68 million Mississippi Department of Transportation project to overlay U.S. 61 from Jeff Davis Road to Hullum Road south of Cappaert Manufactured Housing.

MDOT spokesman Mike Flood said APAC has repaired all failed areas in the road and begun mainline paving. The project is estimated to be complete by the spring of 2023.

The overlay project is the latest MDOT project underway in Vicksburg and Warren County.

T.L. Wallace Construction of Columbia completed work on the $17.33 million South Frontage Road extension in the spring and construction crews are presently continuing work on five bridges of Interstate 20 in Vicksburg. The bridge project will be completed in the spring of 2023.

The bridge project included removing and replacing existing bridge rails, end posts and a portion of the bridge deck on all the bridges; installing new guardrails; removing and replacing all existing bridge joints where the bridge spans join together; and installing pressure relief joints at all bridge ends.

Pressure relief joints allow the bridges to expand and contract as temperatures change.

Additional work planned for bridge 4.5A at Old Highway 27 includes pressure washing and cleaning all debris from the existing caps and bearings, removing the pile encasement wall section to repair piles, and installing pile repair plates to repair broken pilings and connecting angles.

Also, all exposed steel pilings, connecting angles and the repair area will be painted, new pile encasements — concrete sleeves to protect and reinforce the bridge pilings — will be formed and poured, and the existing exposed steel of the superstructure and bearings will be painted.