Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau awaiting estimated $1.2 to $1.4 million in ARPA funds

The Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau is waiting to receive American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds.

During the VCVB’s monthly board meeting, which was held Aug. 25 at the Hampton Inn, VCVB Executive Director Laura Beth Strickland reported ARPA funds, which have been allocated as round two of the Tourism Recovery Fund have still not been received.

“We are still working on getting our ARPA funds,” Strickland said. The VCVB has submitted all the necessary paperwork, but because all applications received have not yet been verified Strickland said monies will not be dispersed. She confirmed the VCVB application has been verified.

Strickland said, based on the formula being used (75 percent of the marketing spend from the year 2000, times four, plus the percentage of being a top ten destination in the state), ARPA funds the VCVB should receive are estimated at $1.2 to $1.4 million over four years.

“We are very happy and so thankful to the state legislators for giving us that opportunity to market our state and all of our tourism assets,” Strickland said.

Unlike ARPA funds the City of Vicksburg and the Warren County Board of Supervisors received, where outside entities were allowed to request funds from the allocations, Strickland said the ARPA funds the VCVB will receive will go strictly toward tourism.

“We cannot distribute our funds to anyone else. Our funds can only be used for marketing,” she said.

Based on guidelines from the Mississippi Tourism Recovery Campaign funds distributed in 2020, the ARPA funds must be used toward:

New Content Assets: photography, videography, must follow social distancing guidelines and can include masks

New Content Collateral: printed collateral pieces, branded materials promoting safe travel and social distancing activities, signage,

branded material promoting safe travel social distancing activities at tourism offerings (attractions, restaurants, hotels, etc.)

New Content Production: graphic design, infographics, branded itineraries, travel tips, copywriting, website updates, SEO

Digital: SEM, display, geofence, social media, PPC / CPC advertising, third party travel sites

Broadcast: cable, connected TV, syndicated radio, Pandora radio

Print: travel and lifestyle publications, newspaper services

New Marketing Outdoor: billboard advertising and temporary attraction signage/banners

Public Relations: media outreach and pitches, guest blogs, travel influencer posts, etc.

Research: tracking consumer sentiment and marketing effectiveness, updated visitor profile

Tourism Development Items: content development for new/enhanced attractions, virtual event equipment, new virtual or update

experiential tours that meet the latest CDC guidelines

Administrative Costs: substantially difference use tasks for sales and marketing team; include time sheets and job descriptions

The ARPA funds are not eligible for: