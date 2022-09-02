Enrollment for “Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp” now open

The Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce announced today the opening of enrollment for the Fall 2022 Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp Program. The program is a six-week program geared toward individuals interested in starting or growing a small business. The program will cover everything from legal, finance, accounting, marketing, and all other essential components associated with starting and running a successful small business.

At the end of the program, entrepreneurs will be encouraged to finalize their business plans and submit it to a committee for review and ranking. The entrepreneur that develops the best and most feasible business plan will be declared the winner of a “Seed Grant” in the amount of $1,000 to help him or her with the cost of opening up or improving their small business.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he was “excited to see the Entrepreneur Bootcamp program continue to meet the needs of Vicksburgers looking to start their small businesses.

“Our great City is successful because of our great business climate, and our business climate is great because of programs like this one,” he continued. “I encourage everyone in Warren County and the city of Vicksburg to join this class if they are thinking about opening a business. I feel certain that going through the class will help in making their business successful.”

Warren County Board of Supervisors President Kelle Barfield also commented on the benefits of bootcamp.

“Our Chamber of Commerce is playing such an important role in bringing aspiring business owners together,” Barfield said. “Participants of previous entrepreneur bootcamps have seen the value not only of the instruction provided, but also of the networking and idea exchange from fellow business people. The program exposes entrepreneurs to the vast array of hidden details that go into starting and owning a business. Taking part is the perfect way to nurture and expand a business idea into a concrete plan of action.”

Participants will also benefit from working with a business coach and listening to keynote speakers, including successful entrepreneurs, bankers, accountants and lawyers.

The program is set to begin on Monday, October 10. Each class will be taught on Monday nights from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the new Hinds Community College Workforce Training Center. The deadline to register for this class is Thursday, October 6. You can register online by going to www.vicksburgusa.com/entrepreneur, or by contacting the Vicksburg Warren County Chamber of Commerce at 601-636-1012 or by email at info@vicksburgusa.com.

The Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp Business Plan Competition is sponsored by the Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce, the City of Vicksburg, Mutual Credit Union, River Hills Bank, Regions, BancorpSouth Bank, Guaranty Bank, Delta Bank, and Trustmark.