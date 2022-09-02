Funeral services for Lawrence Eugene Jackson are to be held on Saturday, September 3 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with the Rev. Howard Batchelor officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 2 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.

Lawrence Eugene Jackson, a Vicksburg resident, passed away Monday in the University Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was 88.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alexander and Ethel Lee Jackson, and his sister Nancy Jackson.

He is survived by his wife Sharon Jackson of Vicksburg, his two sons Bruce Jackson of Birmingham, AL and Charles Jackson of Florence, MS and his daughter Shirley Brown of Vicksburg.