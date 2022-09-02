Lynn Foley appointed to Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau Board of Directors

The Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomed a new member to the board during their August meeting.

Lynn Foley, who has been in the hospitality industry for almost 40 years, was appointed by the city of Vicksburg to serve on the VCVB board.

Foley, who is replacing long-time appointee Lori Burke, has been appointed for a four-year term.

“We are excited to have Lynn as part of our board of directors. She brings many years of hotel industry experience,” VCVB executive director Laura Beth Strickland said.

“We have always looked to Lynn as a leader in the Vicksburg hotel industry and she has always given us valuable information and it will be great to have her on the board for that direct link,” Strickland said.

Foley has held hotel sales positions in Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee and Florida. She is the Executive Director of Sales & Marketing for Southern Hospitality Services, LLC with 14 nationally branded hotels in Monroe/West Monroe, La., Vicksburg, Flowood, Pearl and Southaven, Miss.

Foley is active in the Rotary Club and the Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce. She is past Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the United Way of West Central Mississippi and is an active member of St. Michael Catholic Church where she serves as a commentator, choir member and choir cantor. She is also involved with the Vicksburg Theatre Guild and Vicksburg Chamber Choir.