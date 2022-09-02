Lynn Foley appointed to Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau Board of Directors

Published 2:13 pm Friday, September 2, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

The Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomed a new member to the board during their August meeting.

Lynn Foley, who has been in the hospitality industry for almost 40 years, was appointed by the city of Vicksburg to serve on the VCVB board.

Foley, who is replacing long-time appointee Lori Burke, has been appointed for a four-year term.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

“We are excited to have Lynn as part of our board of directors. She brings many years of hotel industry experience,” VCVB executive director Laura Beth Strickland said.

“We have always looked to Lynn as a leader in the Vicksburg hotel industry and she has always given us valuable information and it will be great to have her on the board for that direct link,” Strickland said.

Foley has held hotel sales positions in Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee and Florida. She is the Executive Director of Sales & Marketing for Southern Hospitality Services, LLC with 14 nationally branded hotels in Monroe/West Monroe, La., Vicksburg, Flowood, Pearl and Southaven, Miss.

Foley is active in the Rotary Club and the Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce. She is past Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the United Way of West Central Mississippi and is an active member of St. Michael Catholic Church where she serves as a commentator, choir member and choir cantor. She is also involved with the Vicksburg Theatre Guild and Vicksburg Chamber Choir.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Mississippi Highway Patrol announces enhanced enforcement efforts for Labor Day Weekend

City of Vicksburg seeks state grant for projects, including improvements to Haining Rd. water treatment plant

EPITOME OF A PROFESSIONAL: Lt. Sam Winchester remembered by colleagues, friends

ACED IT! Signs popping up in VWSD students’ yards today celebrating perfect scores on state tests

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you trust local elected officials to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...