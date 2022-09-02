MACCC football roundup: No. 7 Hinds gets upset in opener; Northwest Mississippi wins a thriller

Mississippi’s junior college football season opened with a big upset, much to Hinds Community College’s dismay.

Guy Gillespie kicked two field goals, and Steven Edwards returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, as Northeast Mississippi Community College knocked off No. 7 Hinds 20-3 on Thursday.

Carter Putt threw an early touchdown pass for Northeast and finished 16-of-31 passing for 124 yards. The Tigers only had 176 yards of total offense, but held Hinds to 157 yards, registered four sacks and forced four turnovers.

Hinds’ only points came on a 32-yard field goal by Louie Gatlin midway through the second quarter. Quarterback Ruben Lee II was just 14-of-26 passing for 105 yards and threw two interceptions.

Jaylan Ware had seven tackles, including three tackles for loss, for Hinds. Trevell Vivians had two sacks and Ty’Verius Nichols had two interceptions.

Hinds will play at home on Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m. against No. 4 Northwest Mississippi.

Northwest Mississippi 28, Mississippi Gulf Coast 24

Jamarien Bracey rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Ren Hefley scored two rushing touchdowns, and No. 4 Northwest Mississippi held off Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Hefley’s 10-yard touchdown run with two minutes remaining was the game-winner for Northwest.

Gulf Coast quarterback Pat McQuaide was 25-of-46 passing for 275 yards and two touchdowns. He got the Bulldogs to midfield in the final seconds, but four straight deep incompletions ended the game.

Keymari Odum and Ramone Bradley each finished with 100-plus receiving yards for Gulf Coast, with Bradley bringing in 11 catches for 113 yards.

Pearl River 49, Holmes 24

Lawson Pratt threw two touchdown passes and ran for three more scores to lead Pearl River Community College to a season-opening victory over Holmes.

Pratt passed for 134 yards and ran for 28 as Pearl River overcame a 14-0 deficit at the end of the first quarter. Qavonte Swanigan rushed for 121 yards, while Nick Milsap ran for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Pearl River totaled 350 rushing yards as a team.

Holmes quarterback Philip Short was 21-of-41 passing for 257 yards and one touchdown. Jahiem Shack caught eight passes for 109 yards, and Kerrick Ross caught four for 63 yards and one touchdown.

Coahoma 52, East Central 28

Mekhi Norris san for 116 yards and a touchdown, and six players scored touchdowns for Coahoma Community College in a victory over East Central.

Jakobi Jackson added 64 rushing yards and two TDs for Coahoma, which ran for 298 yards as a team and 513 total yards. The Tigers scored 35 straight points after falling behind 20-3 in the late in the first quarter.

Former Warren Central standout Jashun Simon had four tackles for Coahoma.

Tavion Evans had an 88-yard kickoff return touchdown for East Central.

Former Warren Central kicker Brandon Gilliam booted two extra points and averaged 42 yards on three punts for the Warriors. Another Warren Central alum, defensive back Jaylin Thompson, had six tackles.

Jones College 44, Itawamba 0

Robert Henry scored four rushing touchdowns in the first half, and totaled 190 yards on the ground, as No. 11 Jones College routed Itawamba.

Henry scored on a 45-yard run on the fifth play of the game, and then runs of 1, 1, and 7 yards to put the Bobcats ahead 28-0 with 4:40 left in the second quarter.

Ashton Nickelberry caught two touchdown passes in the third quarter for Jones. The Bobcats had 302 rushing yards as a team.

Southwest Mississippi 50, Mississippi Delta 0

Quarterback Chris Roberson passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns, and added 43 rushing yards as Southwest Mississippi started the season with a shutout of Mississippi Delta.

Damuriyon Montgomery who had 59 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries for Southwest Mississippi.

Southwest held Delta to only 35 yards of total offense, finished with five sacks and had three takeaways. The Bears also blocked a punt, which Tyler Daniels returned five yards for a touchdown.

No. 6 East Mississippi 38, Co-Lin 0

Amariyon Howard scored three touchdowns, while Josh Aka and Kiron Benjamin had one each, and No. 6 East Mississippi began the season with a shutout of Copiah-Lincoln.

All of East Mississppi’s touchdowns came in the second half, after it led 3-0 at halftime.