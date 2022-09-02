A graveside service for Ms. Michele Ann Mobley, age 57, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tallulah, Louisiana, with Bro. Jay Parker officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah.

Michele passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, after a lengthy illness. She was born July 18, 1965, in Delhi, Louisiana, to Doyle Lorenz and Donna Mae Mobley. Michele was a cosmetologist for 36 years.

Michele is preceded in death by her daughter, Kiley Michele Goulette, father, Doyle Lorenz Mobley, and brother Lorenz Treve Mobley.

Michele is survived by two sons, Kenny Goulette, wife Tammy, and Kodey Goulette; mother, Donna Mae Mobley, brother, Michael Doyle Mobley and sister-in-law Angel; one niece, Mindy Olivoe, husband Dewayne; one nephew, Christopher Mobley, wife Courtney; four grandchildren and one on the way; three great-nephews; Uncle Dalton Mobley, Aunt Treva Lee Cook, and Aunt Penny Jones.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Mobley, Dewayne Olivoe, Jackie Mobley, Todd May, David Wells, and Wesley Storz. Honorary pallbearer will be “Wildman.”