The Mulberry to serve as drop off location for Jackson water crisis donations, pledges to match all donations

The Mulberry Vicksburg is serving as a drop off location for supply donations to aid those suffering from the Jackson water crisis.

Supplies, water and monetary donations may be dropped off at The Mulberry, 1310 Mulberry St., in downtown Vicksburg beginning Saturday. Water can be dropped at the front door and monetary donations should be given to management or front desk staff. All monetary donations will be used to purchase water. Property manager Vantashi (Van) Smith said The Mulberry will match all donations.

“Mulberry would like to be proactive in providing relief for the Jackson community as they endure through the current water crisis,” Smith said.

For more information, contact Smith or the front desk staff at 601-301-2500.