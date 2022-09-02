Vicksburg needs to help find a new location for the Storehouse Community Food Pantry

Published 3:08 pm Friday, September 2, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

There is a saying, when the going gets tough, the tough get going.

I hope this holds true for the city of Vicksburg. Times are tough for the Storehouse Community Food Pantry. The deadline for the non-profit to vacate the facility at Good Shepherd where they have been renting is Nov. 1.

“The pantry,” as my sister-in-law, who has been a dedicated volunteer there for many years, calls it, has been renting space at Good Shepherd since moving there in 2018 after a wall collapsed on a building they had been using at Crawford Street United Methodist Church.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

And while the space at Good Shepherd has been a God send as a great space to distribute food to those less fortunate in the community, “the pantry” must move because Good Shepherd is expanding their preschool and after care program.

In other words – there will be “no room at the inn.”

Ideally, I have been told, the group would like to find a space they could purchase, to avoid anymore relocations, but funding is very limited since much of their money goes toward the purchase of food supplies.

In a story I wrote earlier this year, Bill Mounger, who is also an active volunteer at “the pantry,” said, “Since we do not have a guaranteed ongoing source of funds, such a purchase would leave us without funds to purchase groceries, pay insurance, maintenance, etc.”

An alternative would be to find another space to rent, but it could not exceed their resources.

Mounger said the average monthly expenses for the Store House Community Food pantry range from $4,500 to $5,000, with the bulk of the money going for the groceries purchased for distribution, but these amounts also include rent paid to the Good Shepherd and the cost of an alarm system and any necessary maintenance.

To operate efficiently and effectively, Mounger said, a space for “the pantry,” would need to have at least 2,000 square feet, be centrally located and accessible to clients, have parking for volunteers and if possible, drive-thru capabilities.

Since the first of July, “the pantry” has provided 2,856 meals, and with increases in gas and food, those numbers will certainly increase throughout the year.

Two months – just two short months are left for “the pantry” to not only find a new home, but to also go through the process of packing up and relocating.

The clock is ticking for “the pantry,” so we all need to get tough and figure out a way to help before time runs out and folks are left hungry.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More Local

City of Vicksburg seeks state grant for projects, including improvements to Haining Rd. water treatment plant

Lynn Foley appointed to Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau Board of Directors

Enrollment for “Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp” now open

Warren County Supervisors to hold budget hearing on Sept. 6

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you trust local elected officials to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...