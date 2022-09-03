Morson’s big night helps Tallulah Academy stay undefeated

When things got a little too close for comfort Friday night, Tallulah Academy’s answer was more Morson.

Sophomore running back Brayson Morson ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns, returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, and added six tackles on defense to lead Tallulah to a 58-40 victory over Riverdale Academy.

Morson returned a kickoff 64 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to put the Trojans ahead 36-14, but Riverdale answered with back-to-back touchdowns to get back within a single score.

Morson then returned another kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown, and had an 87-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to help the Trojans pull away. He had a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter as well and finished with 303 all-purpose yards.

Quarterback Dee Morgan had 103 rushing yards and a touchdown for Tallulah, and threw a 12-yard TD pass to Arnett Sevier in the third quarter.

Landry Tweelde and Wyatt Bedgood also scored rushing touchdowns and combined for 101 yards on the ground. As a team, Tallulah had 373 rushing yards.

Tallulah (3-0) has scored at least 44 points in each of its first three games. It will try to remain undefeated next week, when it hosts MAIS Class 2A power Manchester Academy on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.