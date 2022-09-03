Riverfield Academy rumbles past St. Aloysius

The margin between Riverfield Academy and St. Aloysius might not have been as wide as it looked on the scoreboard, but it was still plenty wide enough.

Brett Whorton ran for two touchdowns, and Riverfield scored three touchdowns in the second half to pull away from the Flashes for a 35-7 victory in the MAIS District 3-4A opener for both teams on Friday night.

“Just a couple of missed assignments. The defense being lined up incorrectly led to two touchdowns. Then they had a pick-six. You take away about three different plays and the score is 14-7,” St. Al coach Bubba Nettles said.

St. Al’s only touchdown came on a 25-yard pass from Carson Smith to Ahmad Stewart early in the fourth quarter.

The lopsided loss was a disappointing one for St. Al (1-2, 0-1 District 3-4A), which had allowed a total of eight points in its first two games.

The Flashes will go on the road next Friday to play Brookhaven Academy in a non-district game, before returning home to face Class 4A power and district rival Adams County Christian School on Sept. 16.

“We’ve got a lot of soul searching to do,” Nettles said. “I’ve got to do a better job myself. Just come back Monday ready to work and get ready for Brookhaven.”