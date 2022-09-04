How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

A weekly roundup of the performances of college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools.

• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg High) had three solo tackles in a 42-10 win over Massachusetts.

• Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) kicked off 13 times and had five touchbacks in an 86-0 victory over Florida Memorial University.

• Louisiana-Monroe defensive back Kevin Jones (Madison Parish) had one solo tackle in a 52-10 loss to Texas.

• Alabama State defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg High) had two solo tackles and one assist in a 21-13 victory over Miles College.

• South Alabama defensive back Marvin Martin (Vicksburg High) had two total tackles and one-half tackle for loss in a 48-7 rout of Nicholls State.

• Alabama A&M safety Aadreekis Conner (Port Gibson) had one solo tackle in a 59-0 loss to UAB.

• West Alabama linebacker Lamar Gray (Warren Central) had a team-high seven solo tackles in a 24-16 victory over Morehouse College.

• Reinhardt University defensive lineman Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) had five tackles and one sack in a 34-27 win over Faulkner.

• Albany State wide receiver Joe Shorter (Warren Central) caught two passes for 72 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown, in a 28-14 win over Mississippi College. Shorter also had two solo tackles and returned two kickoffs for 53 yards.

• Bluefield University defensive back Tyrese Wolfe (Vicksburg High) had five total tackles in a 52-7 loss to Georgetown College (Kentucky).

• Bluefield University defensive lineman Jehari Riley (Vicksburg High) had four total tackles in the loss to Georgetown College.