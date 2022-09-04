Photo Gallery: Vicksburg vs. Warren Central football

Vicksburg High and Warren Central renewed their football rivalry Friday at Warren Central, in the 42nd edition of the River City Rivalry. A sellout crowd of more than 5,000 fans packed the stands on both sides of Viking Stadium to cheer on their respective teams.

DeCorey Knight had a 54-yard touchdown reception with 29 seconds left to pull Vicksburg within two points, but Warren Central stopped the Gators’ two-point conversion attempt and the Vikings won 20-18.

It was Warren Central’s 11th consecutive victory in the series, although the last two games have been decided by a total of three points.