Mississippi Highway Patrol: Labor Day enforcement period brings 10,026 citations and 3 fatal crashes

Published 10:40 am Tuesday, September 6, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) 2022 Labor Day enforcement period began on Friday at 6:00 a.m. and ended Monday at midnight. During the enforcement period, MHP:

  • Issued a total of 10,026 citations (3,391 more than the same period in 2021)
  • Made 270 arrests for impaired driving (84 more than the same period in 2021)
  • Cited 1,089 motorists for occupant restraint violations (646 more than the same period in 2021)
  • Assisted 106 motorists (43 fewer than the same period in 2021)
  • Investigated 143 crashes resulting in 46 injuries with 3 fatal crashes and 3 deaths. The fatal crashes occurred in George, Washington and Lauderdale Counties. There were 3 fewer crashes than the same period in 2021, and 3 fewer fatal crashes and fatalities.

