Mississippi Highway Patrol: Labor Day enforcement period brings 10,026 citations and 3 fatal crashes

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) 2022 Labor Day enforcement period began on Friday at 6:00 a.m. and ended Monday at midnight. During the enforcement period, MHP:

Issued a total of 10,026 citations (3,391 more than the same period in 2021)

Made 270 arrests for impaired driving (84 more than the same period in 2021)

Cited 1,089 motorists for occupant restraint violations (646 more than the same period in 2021)

Assisted 106 motorists (43 fewer than the same period in 2021)

Investigated 143 crashes resulting in 46 injuries with 3 fatal crashes and 3 deaths. The fatal crashes occurred in George, Washington and Lauderdale Counties. There were 3 fewer crashes than the same period in 2021, and 3 fewer fatal crashes and fatalities.