Over the River Run

Registration is now open for the 34th Annual Over the River Run, a 5-mile run and race walk across the Old Mississippi River Bridge. The event is scheduled for Oct. 8 at 8 a.m. and includes a 1-mile children’s fun run.

A postrace party for all runners, walkers and volunteers follows the race in the Ameristar Delta Point parking lot on Washington Street.

The entry fee is $30 for the 5-mile races, $15 for the 1-mile fun run, and a $125 family rate for up to five family members through Sept. 15.

Entry forms and complete details are available at southernculture.org. Entry forms and fees can be dropped off at the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation’s business office; mailed to SCHF, 1302 Adams Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180; or runners and walkers can register online at RaceRoster.com.

Race packet pick-up will be Oct. 7 at the SCHF Auditorium on the corner of Crawford and Cherry Streets from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and also the morning of the race at the race site. The Over the River Run is a fundraiser for the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation.

For more information, call 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

Alcorn State Hall of Fame banquet

The Alcorn State University A-Club will host its annual sports hall of fame banquet Sept. 23 at the Vicksburg Convention Center. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m., and tickets are $60 per person or $500 for a table of 10.

This year’s hall of fame inductees include men’s basktball players Michael Phelps — a Vicksburg native — Eddie Archie, Tommy Collier, Aaron Brandon, Albert Irving and Floyd Mason; women’s basketball player Alesha Causey Nelson; baseball player Michael Harris; football players Howard Clark Jr., Mark Harper, Winfredo Rosale, Chad Slaughter and Terrance Stewart; softball great Kimberly Moore; and track and field athlete Franklin Denall Ransom.

For tickets or more information, visit a-clubalumni.org; or call 662-719-1701 or 205-222-1044.

Hinds CC baseball showcase

The Hinds Community College baseball program will host the 2022 Hinds Baseball Fall Showcase on Sept. 18 at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond Campus.

The showcase will start at noon and run until completion. Check-in/registration begins at 11 a.m. on Sept. 18. The cost is $100 per player, payable by cash or check only. No payment will be accepted until the day of the showcase, but players should pre-register through Hinds’ athletic website and download a waiver form and bring it with them.

Players will need to bring their own equipment, cleats and baseball pants.

For more information, contact Hinds assistant coach Josh Clarke via email josh.clarke@hindscc.edu.

Bricks and Spokes

The 12th Annual Bricks and Spokes bike ride is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 in Vicksburg. The recreational ride features several routes covering 10, 23, 30, 50 and 62 miles. Bikes of all types and riders of all skill levels are welcome.

The routes will take riders over the Old Mississippi River Bridge and into the flat land of Louisiana, through the hills of Vicksburg and into the Vicksburg National Military Park.

The registration fee is $55 through Sept. 4, and $70 after that. The first 200 people to register will receive a T-shirt and goodie bag.

For more information or to register, visit RaceRoster.com; contact the Vicksburg Main Street Program office at 601-634-4527; or email kimh@vicksburg.org to request a registration form.

Sports Force tournaments

Sports Force Parks will host several youth baseball tournaments during the fall ball season. For more information on any of the tournaments, or to register, visit play.sfpvicksburg.com:

• The Wild Card Showdown is scheduled for Sept. 17, and is open to teams in the 7U through 15U age divisions. The registration fee ranges from $75 to $225, depending on the age group.

• The Fall State Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 8 and 9. It is for teams in the 7U through 14U divisions. The registration fee ranges from $125 to $325, depending on the age group.

• The Monster Mash tournament is scheduled for Oct. 29 and 30, and is for teams in the 7U through 15U age groups. The registration fee ranges from $125 to $325, depending on the age group.

• The 17 Baseball Futures Showcase is set for Nov. 5 and 6. This is an event for individual players, and will include four age groups from 7/8U through 13/14U. An assessment period that includes a vertical jump, 60-yard dash, and skills evaluations is also included. The registration fee is $175 per player, and includes two jerseys, a hat and a ring.