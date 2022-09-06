Martha “Lady” Mary McNamara 

Published 12:37 pm Tuesday, September 6, 2022

By Staff Reports

Miss Martha “Lady” Mary McNamara, formerly of 1803 Grove Street in Vicksburg,

passed away peacefully at St. Catherine’s Village in Madison, Mississippi on

September 02, 2022, shortly after celebrating her 100th birthday. “Lady” was last surviving member of her close-knit family of 11 siblings. She graduated from St. Francis Xavier’s Academy for Girls in 1941. She began her distinguished, 46 year professional career shortly thereafter, working at the Mississippi River Commission and ultimately as the personal secretary to the Commanding Generals.  For her entire life and until her passing, she remained the epitome of her namesake; always genteel, gracious, refined and soft spoken but equally as independent, smart and strong. The numerous nieces and nephews that she leaves behind will always and fondly remember  Lady’s smile , wit, gentle laugh and her signature red hair. The family extends its most sincere and heartfelt thanks to Deputy Director Felichia Fields, her faithful CNA Latasha, Kindred Hospice Care, and all of the very special individuals that provided such thoughtful care to Lady during her stay at St. Catherine’s.  A funeral service is currently planned for 10 AM on Friday, September 09, 2022, at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home Chapel, 5000 Indiana Avenue in Vicksburg.

