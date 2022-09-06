Old Post Files Sept. 7, 1922-2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Williams, former residents, are here from Jonesville, La. • Xavier Waggener is here from Memphis visiting friends. • Lois Stoddard of Greenwood is here visiting her aunt, Mrs. Charles Pare.

90 years ago: 1932

Clifton McMullen, 15, is killed in an automobile accident near First East and Washington streets. • Mr. and Mrs. W.B. Adams motor to Greenville for the weekend. • Ivy Bakers score three in the ninth inning to beat Keith Williams 6-4. • Mrs. Stella Brooks Robinson, 59, passes away from a long illness.

80 years ago: 1942

Corp. Jack McInnis enters the Air Force OCS at Miami Beach, Fla. • The First Baptist Church Centennial Celebration is begun.

70 years ago: 1952

The Rotary Club holds its annual Teachers’ Night. • Mrs. Martha Wright dies. • Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Remm announce the birth of a daughter, Sue.

60 years ago: 1962

Mrs. Lavera Hays, Cary resident, dies. Mr. and Mrs. T.R. Curtis announce the birth of a son, Thomas, on Sept. 12. • Services are held for Charles Cockrell. • Mr. and Mrs. Billy Curbow announce the birth of a daughter, Karen, on Sept. 10. • Albert Banton, historian at the Vicksburg National Military Park, is guest speaker for the Vicksburg Warren County Historical Society.

50 years ago: 1972

George William Doby Jr. is hospitalized after being shot in the leg. • M.A. Elms has been appointed manager of Anderson-Clayton’s Paymaster Oil Mill. • James G. Smart dies in Vicksburg.

40 years ago: 1982

Tom Landin of Utica is named Mississippi Youth Conservationist of 1982 and is presented an award by Gov. William Winter during an awards program in Jackson. • Tina Marie Shinn is four. • Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Joe Crawford of Utica announce the birth of a son, Ronald Joe, on Sept. 7.

30 years ago: 1992

Vicksburg’s $14 million budget will include raises for workers. • Mary Louise Myles is to marry Roger Allen Winters. • Justin David Thomas is one. • Stephanie Dawn Simpson and Steven Ray Lloyd are married.

20 years ago: 2002

A man is cited for dumping industrial waste on Vicksburg National Military Park property. • Amari Symoné Winters celebrates her first birthday. • Art & Soul of the South, a hodgepodge of gifts and art, opens at 1300 Washington St.

10 years ago: 2012

A former bail bonding agent accused of stealing bond fees surrendered. • Former Vicksburg High School head football coach Alonzo Stevens is the first challenger to Zelmarine Murphy’s 24-year District Two seat on the Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees.