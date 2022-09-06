Old Post Files Sept. 7, 1922-2022

Published 2:22 pm Tuesday, September 6, 2022

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Williams, former residents, are here from Jonesville, La. • Xavier Waggener is here from Memphis visiting friends. • Lois Stoddard of Greenwood is here visiting her aunt, Mrs. Charles Pare.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

90 years ago: 1932

Clifton McMullen, 15, is killed in an automobile accident near First East and Washington streets. • Mr. and Mrs. W.B. Adams motor to Greenville for the weekend. • Ivy Bakers score three in the ninth inning to beat Keith Williams 6-4. • Mrs. Stella Brooks Robinson, 59, passes away from a long illness.

80 years ago: 1942

Corp. Jack McInnis enters the Air Force OCS at Miami Beach, Fla. • The First Baptist Church Centennial Celebration is begun.

70 years ago: 1952

The Rotary Club holds its annual Teachers’ Night. • Mrs. Martha Wright dies. • Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Remm announce the birth of a daughter, Sue.

60 years ago: 1962

Mrs. Lavera Hays, Cary resident, dies. Mr. and Mrs. T.R. Curtis announce the birth of a son, Thomas, on Sept. 12. • Services are held for Charles Cockrell. • Mr. and Mrs. Billy Curbow announce the birth of a daughter, Karen, on Sept. 10. • Albert Banton, historian at the Vicksburg National Military Park, is guest speaker for the Vicksburg Warren County Historical Society.

50 years ago: 1972

George William Doby Jr. is hospitalized after being shot in the leg. • M.A. Elms has been appointed manager of Anderson-Clayton’s Paymaster Oil Mill. • James G. Smart dies in Vicksburg.

40 years ago: 1982

Tom Landin of Utica is named Mississippi Youth Conservationist of 1982 and is presented an award by Gov. William Winter during an awards program in Jackson. • Tina Marie Shinn is four. • Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Joe Crawford of Utica announce the birth of a son, Ronald Joe, on Sept. 7.

30 years ago: 1992

Vicksburg’s $14 million budget will include raises for workers. • Mary Louise Myles is to marry Roger Allen Winters. • Justin David Thomas is one. • Stephanie Dawn Simpson and Steven Ray Lloyd are married.

20 years ago: 2002

A man is cited for dumping industrial waste on Vicksburg National Military Park property. • Amari Symoné Winters celebrates her first birthday. • Art & Soul of the South, a hodgepodge of gifts and art, opens at 1300 Washington St.

10 years ago: 2012

A former bail bonding agent accused of stealing bond fees surrendered. • Former Vicksburg High School head football coach Alonzo Stevens is the first challenger to Zelmarine Murphy’s 24-year District Two seat on the Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees.

More News

Vicksburg Police Department Reports: auto theft, aggravated assault and grand larceny

VPD arrests Vicksburg man for shooting incident at BG Jr. convenience store

Vicksburg man arrested for methamphetamine possession

VPD arrests Jackson man for false pretense

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should candidates for VWSD Board of Trustees have a child or grandchild in the district?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...