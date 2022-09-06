Pam Savage Scott

Pamela Savage Scott, 72, died Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her home. Born in Waukegan, Illinois on January 9, 1950, she was the daughter of Monroe B. Savage, Sr. and Eugenia Pauline Brown Savage. Pam graduated from Saltillo High School and earned her BS degree in Art from the Mississippi University for Women.

Pam was very technical minded as a specialist in Public Affairs for the US Army Corp of Engineers in Vicksburg and Huntsville, Alabama, she retired as the Technical Purchasing Agent. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Guntown, Mississippi. She was an avid book reader.

She leaves behind one brother, Monroe “Joe” Savage, Jr. of Vicksburg.

A private burial was held in Priceville Cemetery in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Guntown, PO Box 101 Guntown, MS 38849.

Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made to www.peguesfuneralhome.com.