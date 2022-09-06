Rose Mae Cefalu Allison was born February 24, 1929, to the union of the late Charles Anthony Cefalu and Mary Theresa Giordano Cefalu in Bogalusa, Louisiana. She was the third born of eleven children. Rose attended Annunciation Catholic School and graduated from Bogalusa High School. She then attended Southeastern Louisiana University where she met James W. Allison. They married and lived in New Orleans, Louisiana, Oxford, Mississippi and Natchez, Mississippi while she worked as a secretary supporting the two as he went to medical school. After two years of living in Berchtesgaden, Germany, they finally settled in Vicksburg, Mississippi where they had five children. They were married for thirty-two years.

Rose took pride in being a stay-at-home mom in her earlier years. She was a devoted mother and loved sewing her children’s clothes, cooking delicious meals and embroidering to brighten up her home. She was active in the Garden Club and an officer of the West Mississippi Medical Auxiliary. She also enjoyed volunteering at her children’s schools and playing bridge with friends.

Once her children were grown, Rose went back to work as the secretary for the Vicksburg Multiple Listing Services. She loved her job and enjoyed being around her realtor friends. She did this for seventeen years and retired at the age of seventy. This freed her up to spend time with her grandchildren. She was infamously known for her Sunday roasts, Christmas sugar cookies, pecan pie and fudge. And there was never a birthday party or holiday where she didn’t make her yellow cake with her homemade chocolate icing. Being an Italian lady, cooking was her love language. Rose loved to watch football, especially the Saints and would enjoy discussing the games with family. With her siblings being LSU fans she enjoyed the friendly competition with the Mississippi schools that she rooted for. With having grandsons that attended Mississippi State, she was a “fan” but it is believed that deep down she was really a Rebel. Before she became unable, Rose loved going to church every Sunday at Triumph Church. She also loved to read and read the Bible, front to back, many times over the years. One of her favorite scriptures was Jeremiah 29:11-14.

Rose went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 4, 2022. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Marianne Allison McLaughlin, her daughter-in-law, Denise Stout Allison, her sisters, Mary Jo Cefalu Seal, Theresa Cefalu Busby, Sarah Cefalu Paul and Antoinette Cefalu Warner and her brothers Roy Cefalu and Vincent Cefalu. She is survived by her children, Kathy Allison, Jimmy Allison (Jennifer), Susan Allison Solis (George) and Cindy Allison Bell (Chuck). She was the proud grandmother of Trey McLaughlin (Cinthia), Danny McLaughlin, Adam Allison (Audrie), George Solis, Jr. (Leah), Ross Bell (Brooke), Emily Solis, Benjamin Bell, Zachary Allison, Madison Kendrick, Morgan Kendrick and Andrew Bell and great grandmother to Logan McLaughlin and Asher Allison. She leaves behind her siblings Joe Cefalu, Josie Cefalu Thomas, Camille Cefalu Seabolt and Charles Cefalu and many nieces and nephews.

Mammaw Rose or Mama Rose, as many people called her, enjoyed life to the fullest and had a heart for the Lord. She was very intentional about witnessing to most everyone and it was her heart’s desire that all of her children, grandchildren, friends and neighbors know the Lord the way she did. Rose was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend that will be dearly missed but she left a legacy of loyalty and love.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday. Services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Fields officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her eight grandsons, Trey McLaughlin, Danny McLaughlin, Adam Allison, George Solis, Ross Bell, Benjamin Bell, Zachary Allison and Andrew Bell.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or ASPCA.