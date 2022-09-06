Steven George Collins passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was 69 years old. He was born in Littlefield, Texas on October 23, 1952.

Everyone liked Steven. He always treated people with respect and compassion.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Collins, Sr, and sister, Tammy L. Collins Phillips.

He is survived by his mother Agnes Georgene Smith Collins Zberiski; brother James Floyd Collins, Jr. and wife Phyllis Darby Collins; sister Vickie J. Collins Rowin; numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great grand niece and nephew who are twins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.