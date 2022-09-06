Vicksburg businesses aid those suffering from the Jackson water crisis
Published 2:19 pm Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Several Vicksburg businesses have stepped up to help those affected by the recent water crisis in Jackson.
Many Jackson homes, businesses and government offices have had little or no running water for the past week, forcing people to wait in long lines for drinking water or water to flush toilets. Even though officials declared that most in Jackson were back with running water Monday, the city is still under a state-issued boil water notice.
The International Paper Vicksburg Mill and The Mulberry Vicksburg are two Warren County businesses that are lending a hand by donating water and other supplies to residents of Mississippi’s capital city. In a post on the company’s Facebook page, International Paper said about 50 of its employees who live in the Jackson Metro area and several had been displaced by flooding in addition to dealing with the prolonged water outage.
“Upon hearing of this need, Vicksburg Mill and North American Container team members quickly deployed to help by delivering 4,400 bottles of water. The following day, on behalf of the Corporate Community Engagement team, Jackson plant team members received more water and 2,500 boxes to salvage personal items from their flooded homes,” International Paper’s post said.
Bill Francois, complex general manager for North American Container, said the company sent six pallets of water — more than 12,000 bottles — to Jackson.
“Thank you for assisting team members of the Jackson facility in great time of need,” Francois said. “We have started distributing the water and our team members want to make sure you all know how much it is distributed.”
The Mulberry Vicksburg is serving as a drop-off location for supply donations.
Supplies, water and monetary donations may be dropped off at The Mulberry, 1310 Mulberry St., in downtown Vicksburg. Water can be dropped at the front door and monetary donations should be given to management or front desk staff. All monetary donations will be used to purchase water.
Property manager Vantashi (Van) Smith said The Mulberry will match all donations.
“Mulberry would like to be proactive in providing relief for the Jackson community as they endure through the current water crisis,” Smith said.
For more information, contact Smith or the front desk staff at 601-301-2500.