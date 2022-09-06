Vicksburg businesses aid those suffering from the Jackson water crisis

Several Vicksburg businesses have stepped up to help those affected by the recent water crisis in Jackson. Many Jackson homes, businesses and government offices have had little or no running water for the past week, forcing people to wait in long lines for drinking water or water to flush toilets. Even though officials declared that most in Jackson were back with running water Monday, the city is still under a state-issued boil water notice.

The International Paper Vicksburg Mill and The Mulberry Vicksburg are two Warren County businesses that are lending a hand by donating water and other supplies to residents of Mississippi’s capital city. In a post on the company’s Facebook page, International Paper said about 50 of its employees who live in the Jackson Metro area and several had been displaced by flooding in addition to dealing with the prolonged water outage.

“Upon hearing of this need, Vicksburg Mill and North American Container team members quickly deployed to help by delivering 4,400 bottles of water. The following day, on behalf of the Corporate Community Engagement team, Jackson plant team members received more water and 2,500 boxes to salvage personal items from their flooded homes,” International Paper’s post said.