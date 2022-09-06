Vicksburg Police Department Reports: auto theft, aggravated assault and grand larceny

Auto Theft

On Sept. 1 at 10:17 p.m., officers responded to the Uptown Mall, 3505 Pemberton Square Blvd., in reference to an auto theft. The victim stated someone stole his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck. According to the victim, the vehicle was locked but the keys were inside.

This case is under investigation.

Theft of Utilities

On September 2 at 1:22 p.m. officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Spouts Spring Road. City of Vicksburg workers had discovered someone had attached a pipe from the city water line and was illegally obtaining water to the residence without a water meter. This case is under investigation

Auto Theft/Grand Larceny

On September 2 at 6:27 p.m. officers were dispatched to a resident in the 2700 block of Letitia Street in reference to a theft. The victim stated a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer that was not running and a red 16-foot trailer had been stolen. This case is under investigation.

Theft of a Vehicle

On Sept. 2 at 9:04 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Washington Street for a stolen auto call. The victim stated they left a 2015 Hyundai Sonata running in front of a residence for about five minutes. When they came back outside, the vehicle was missing. This case is under investigation.

Aggravated Assault

On Saturday at 9:37 a.m., officers responded to an address in the 500 block of Klein Street in reference to a shooting. On scene, officers made contact with a male victim who had received a wound to his forehead, possibly from an axe. The suspect had fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. This case is under investigation.

Auto Burglary

On Saturday at 12:28 p.m., officers responded to the Ameristar Casino, 4146 Washington St., in reference to an auto burglary. The victim stated someone entered a 1999 Pontiac Firebird while it was in the casino garage. According to the victim, a black and blue bag, a PlayStation 4, an amplifier, 6”x 3” speakers, and a pair of Air Force tennis shoes were missing from the backseat of the vehicle. The vehicle had been left unsecured. This case is under investigation.

Aggravated Assault

On Sunday at 2:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Circle K convenience store at 3060 Indiana Ave. for a shooting. Two women were reported shot during an altercation in the parking lot of the store. Both victims were taken to the Merit Health River Region Emergency Room prior to the arrival of the officers. One victim had received a wound to her upper right torso and the other was struck in the abdomen. This case is under investigation.

Theft of Vehicle Parts

On Sunday at 8:56 a.m., officers responded to the City Waterfront in reference to a theft of vehicle parts. The victim advised someone had cut the catalytic converter off a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. This case is under investigation.

Grand Larceny

On Tuesday at 7:05 a.m., officers responded to the Ameristar Hotel, 4155 Washington St., in reference to a theft. According to the victim, someone stole a Dewalt toolbox out of the bed of a 2019 Ford F-350. Inside the toolbox were various tools including a Milwaukee drill and battery, a copper welding hood, standard sockets, and other miscellaneous tools valued up to $2,500. This case is under investigation.