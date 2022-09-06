Visit Vicksburg 2023 Tourism Grant Program now accepting applications

Visit Vicksburg is accepting applications for its 2023 Tourism Grant Program (TGP). This program assists festivals, events, attractions and organizations that impact tourism in Warren County.

“We hope the grant program will help our partners draw more visitors to Vicksburg,” said Laura Beth Strickland, executive director. “We have researched other destination marketing organization’s programs, and this standard works for other markets. These grants are designed to help promote those events and organizations that draw people into Vicksburg for overnight visitation. Our tourism organizations need these opportunities now more than ever.”

Eligible applicants for funding include an organization/event/project whose objective is to promote Vicksburg’s tourism industry to out-of-town visitors by generating overnight travel and economic stimulus to the city. The target audience should be outside the immediate Vicksburg area (over 50- mile radius or out-of-state).

TGP funds may be used for a variety of expenses, including traditional and digital advertising, brochures and signage, and marketing and promotional activities. Disallowable expenses include facility utilities, general operating expenses, administrative expenses (including salaries, travel, meal and lodging), loan payments, personal benefits, cash awards or expenses not directly related to the approved project, and any illegal activities.

The program calls for requests for funds to be submitted by September 30 for events that fall within the Visit Vicksburg fiscal year (January 1, 2023 – December 31, 2023). Applications and guidelines can be found at www.visitvicksburg.com/locals.

The selection process for organizations awarded TGP is overseen by the Visit Vicksburg Marketing Committee set by the Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau (VCVB) Board of Directors. Applications will be evaluated based on the following:

▪ Potential for economic impact

▪ Increased hotel occupancy

▪ Merit of the project’s marketing and advertising plan

▪ Project’s ability to attract visitors

▪ Fiscal stability of project / organization

▪ Ability to benefit Vicksburg as a visitor destination

▪ Proven, historical success of the project or organization

Visit Vicksburg’s mission is to encourage and promote tourism for the Vicksburg/Warren County area as well as to sell and market the attractions and experiences of Vicksburg as a premier destination for overnight visitation.