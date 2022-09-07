After 16 years, Burke steps down from Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau board

Lori Burke has given her time and talents serving on the Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau board and now after 16 years, she is stepping down.

“Now that my career has transitioned, I thought this would be a great opportunity for the board to bring someone else in with some fresh tourism and marketing ideas,” Burke said.

For more than 25 years, Burke served as the public relations manager at Ameristar Casino. She is now working at ERDCWERX.

During her tenure on the board, in which Burke served two years as chairman, VCVB executive director Laura Beth Strickland said Burke’s experience had been invaluable to new members.

“She was instrumental in mentoring all of us as we came on,” Strickland said.

Strickland was named VCVB executive director in 2019 following Bill Seratt, who had held the position for more than 12 years.

“Lori’s service to the VCVB and to the tourism industry of Vicksburg has been exemplary,” Seratt said. “I could not think of a better choice for a VCVB board member. She was superior and always there to look out after every stakeholder in the industry and bring more attention to the market. Lori was never there to serve herself or her direct employees. She was always, always looking out for the best interest of everyone and always with a very gracious and warm smile on her face.”

Burke gave equal praise to Seratt.

“I think we had an amazing team starting with Bill and I enjoyed watching Laura Beth grow into her position with his grooming,” Burke said.

The tourism industry evolved during Burke’s time serving on the board, and she said she enjoyed seeing the progress firsthand.

“We used to do all these mass mail-outs and now it’s all about social media and posting,” Burke said. “Just to see the transition of tourism throughout the 16 years has been amazing.”

Burke said she would like to thank the VCVB team and their efforts in working with the board.

“They have built amazing relationships with the board and with all the tourist facilities in town,” she said.

Burke also extended her thanks to the administration for giving her the opportunity to serve on the VCVB board.

“I appreciate the mayor believing in me to serve on the board for so many years,” she said.

The city of Vicksburg has appointed Lynn Foley to fill Burke’s board position.

“Words cannot even begin to express the value Lori Burke has been to the Visit Vicksburg Board of Directors for the past 16 years,” VCVB board member Bess Averett said. “Not only does she have a brilliant mind for advertising and marketing, but she has a passion for the Vicksburg community matched by few others. Everyone is busy and she is no different, but she has always prioritized giving back, volunteering and sharing her talents for the benefit of the rest of us. She will be missed.”

“Lori is always the biggest cheerleader for Vicksburg and tourism,” Strickland said. “I think she cares so much about Vicksburg and our industry and wants us to be the best we can be. I don’t think we would be where we are without her leadership.”