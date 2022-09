Mr. Alan F. Lyons passed away on September 3, 2022, at Merit Health River Oaks in Flowood, MS.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.