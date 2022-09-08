Andrew Maxwell (Max) Triplett passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022. He was 89. Max was born in Louise, MS on September 26, 1932, to Robert and Cordelia Triplett. He was one of four boys. His family moved to Redwood, MS after their home in Louise burned. He and his brothers attended Redwood school where he was active in football. When he graduated from Redwood, he entered the U.S. Army where he became a sergeant of mechanics during the Korean war and was stationed in Germany. When he got out, he met the love of his life, Jean Alice Briggs of Glen Allen, MS. hey were later married and moved to Vicksburg where they settled with their son, Jamie.

Max worked as a parts salesman for a few years before working for Spencer Chemical and then with Vicksburg Chemical plant. Once the chemical plant shut down, he went to work for Miller Materials and then later the City of Vicksburg working on the city’s vehicles. Max was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.

Max was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Triplett; brothers, Lawrence Triplett of Memphis, Clyde Triplett of Greenville and Clarence Triplett of Vicksburg; he is survived by one son, James Triplett and wife Tammy, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Special thanks go out to Kare-in- Home Hospice, along with all of the staff at Brookdale Senior Living for all of their love and support. A private family service will be held at a later date.