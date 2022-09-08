Claude “Truman” Collins passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the age of 80, at Legacy Nursing Home in Tallulah, Louisiana. After bravely battling through various health issues in recent years, he was ready to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father.

Funeral services for Truman Collins will be held at First Baptist Church, Tallulah, LA at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, with Bro. Jay Parker officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will follow the funeral service in Memorial Park Cemetery in Tallulah under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home.