Elisa Harris-Dillon a resident of Vicksburg passed away on Tuesday, August 30 in the Baptist Medical Center following a brief illness. She was 46. She worked in the casino industry and was a member of Cool Springs M. B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her father Edward Louis Caston.

She is survived by her husband Donald Dillon of Vicksburg, her son Donald Dillon, Jr, her daughters Donesa Harris and Diariana Harris all of Vicksburg, her mother Irene Harris of Vicksburg, her brother Roosevelt Harris, of Vicksburg, and her sisters Bessie Harris, Sabina Harris, and Minerva Harris all of Vicksburg, a grandson Delonnie Harris

Funeral services for Lisa Harris-Dillon are to be held on Sunday, September 11 in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Pat Taylor officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home with facial coverings required while inside the building.