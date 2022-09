Funeral services for Floyd Hampton, 86, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Rose Hill M.B. Church, Anguilla. The burial will follow at Anguilla Cemetery, Anguilla. Rev. James Grey will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Rose Hill M.B. Church, Anguilla. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.