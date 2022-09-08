James Courtney Hess, age 76, a native of Mobile, Alabama passed away on September 7, 2022. Jim’s life was devoted to his family, friends and church ministries. He was greatly loved and respected by the many individuals whose life he touched.

Mr. Hess was a graduate of Davidson High School, Mobile, University of Mobile and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as minister of music at East Moss Point Baptist Church, Moss Point, MS; First Baptist Church, Greta, LA; Riverside Baptist Church, Harahan, LA; Highland Baptist Church, Meridian, MS; First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, MS and First Baptist Church, Vicksburg, MS. During his ministry he was an active member of the Singing Churchmen of Mississippi. For the past five years, Jim was a Licensed Battlefield Guide for the Vicksburg National Military Park. Mr. Hess was a member of Northminster Baptist Church, Jackson where he was a member of the sanctuary choir and the Mary Foose Sunday School class.

Mr. Hess is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sheila Lauber Hess, daughters Courtney Loving (Alan), Melanie Dawn Hess, granddaughters, Mary Addison Loving and Anna Clare Loving.

The memorial services will be at Northminster Baptist Church, Jackson, MS on Monday, September 12 at 2 p.m. Visitation will be at the church from noon to 2 p.m. Inurnment will be in Lakewood Memorial Park, Jackson, MS. Rev. Major Treadway will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Hospice Ministries, 450 Towne Center Boulevard, Ridgeland, MS 39157.