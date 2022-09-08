Two Vicksburg businesses seek resort status

Published 12:58 pm Thursday, September 8, 2022

By John Surratt

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved resolutions to submit resort status applications for two local businesses to the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

Resort status, which is granted by the Mississippi Department of Revenue, allows a business to sell alcohol without having a kitchen and is given to the property, not the business.

An advertisement announcing an application must be published for two consecutive weeks to give the public a chance to comment on it and the Department of Revenue has the final approval.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Under state law, a business in a location with resort status can sell alcohol 24 hours a day.

However, the Department of Revenue in 2015 approved a request by the city to restrict alcohol sales at resort locations from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.; and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sundays inside the city limits.

At its Aug. 31 meeting, the board approved resolutions seeking resort status for the Watermark, 1415 Washington St., a reception hall, and Toney’s Grill Seafood Market, 710 U.S. 61 North, and Toney’s 61 North Liquor and Wine, 652 U.S. 61 North.

City Attorney Kim Nailor said a letter from Toney’s owner Charles Toney accompanying his application indicated his restaurant is a popular destination for tourists and resort status would allow them to order daiquiris and consume them outside while they wait to be seated in the restaurant.

Toney also proposed to develop a daiquiri shop with an outdoor area for music and entertainment.

She said the Watermark’s application indicated the resort status will allow the owners to sell beer and other alcoholic beverages during events at the venue so they will not have to hire a caterer to do it.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Classic silent film to have live musical score at Strand Theatre

Second Saturday brings live music, Santa to downtown Vicksburg this weekend

Warren County Supervisors approve $800k sale of land at Ceres Industrial Complex

Flaggs: Vicksburg Fire Chief selection narrowed to two deputy chiefs

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should candidates for VWSD Board of Trustees have a child or grandchild in the district?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...