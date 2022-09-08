Warren County Land Records Aug. 29 to Sept. 5

Published 4:15 pm Thursday, September 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period August 29 to September 5.

Warranty Deeds

*JKG LLC to Suretha (Curtis) Banks and Keith Curtis, Block 4, Lot 15, Hilldale Estates No. 1.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

*Jerry Wayne Beard and Susan Westcott Beard to Suzanne Kelly Lopez, Part of Section 17, Township 6 North, Range 4 West; Part of Section 18, Township 6 North, Range 4 West.

*Rongmao Zhou and Chunyu Mu to Zanetta Horton Bowman, Part of Lots 2A to 4A, Pear Orchard Subdivision.

*Dedra Henley and Buford Partners L.P. to Jeanine Hearn, Part of Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Kelly Smith to Sean A. East, Lots 163, Openwood Plantation No. 4.

*Kellie B. Everman and Steven Everman to Marie Jeffers Tanner, Part of Lot 163, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Sedonia L. Rosenthall to Rosetta Floyd and Leroy Stamps, Lots 11, Lake Hill Subdivision No. 1.

*Gibbens Investments LLC, Christopher Gibbens and Camille Gibbens to Lindsay Dedeaux Insurance Agency, Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 2, Powell Subdivision Ph. 1.

*Larry D. Thomas and Cleopatra Petties Thomas to Elizabeth Marie Gilmore, Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Joseph Edwin Varner Jr. and J. Mack Varner to Kay Varner Hobson and Chris L. Judge, Lots 47 and 48, Greene Hills Subdivision Part 2.

*Charles Kackley and Josephine Kackley to Michael Nguyen and Taylor Nguyen, Part of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Lorene C. Tolliver to Keith Neal, Lots 12 and 13, Switzer Subdivision of part of Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Washington Apartment Home LLC to Pear Tree Financial LLC, Part of Section 42, Township 15 North, Range 2 East; Block 49, Lots 258, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Rocket Mortgage LLC to SJJR & Associates LLC, Lots 42, Broadmoor Subdivision.

*Upward Properties LLC to Phillip P. Shipp III and Martha Jean Shipp, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*David E. Warren Jr. and Amber Warren to TCM Properties LLC, Lot 7, Chotard Lake Estates.

*Joseph Edward Varner Jr. to Charlie Tubbs and Carolyn Tubbs, Lot 1, Greene Hills Subdivision Part 1.

 

Deeds of Trust

*Thomas Adcock and Renee Adcock to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 12 Choctaw District, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*TCM Properties LLC to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 7, Chotard Lake Estates.

*Kay K. Chaney to David L. Chaney and BancorpSouth Bank, Part Northwest ¼ of Northeast ¼ of Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Suretha Banks and Keith Curtis to Community Bank of Mississippi, Block 4, Lots 15, Hillcrest No. 1.

*Janice Bennett to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Timothy Damin (Bordelon) Bordelon and Amelia Claire Bordelon to Freedom Mortgage, Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Zanetta Horton Bowman to Cadence Bank, Part of Lots 2A to 4A, Pear Orchard Subdivision.

*WBJ Associates LLC to Delta Bank, Lots 6, John Barefield-Resurvey of Lot 4.

*Melvin Hinson to Delta Bank, Part of Section 6, Township 18 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Sean A. East to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 163, Openwood Plantation No. 4.

*Jeanine Hearn to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Rosetta Floyd and Leroy Stamps to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lots 11, Lake Hill Subdivision No. 1.

*Elizabeth Marie Gilmore to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC, Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Lisa B. Hearn and James Odell Hearn to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 34 Choctaw District, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Lisa B. Hearn and James Odell Hearn to Guaranty Bank, Part of Northeast ¼ of Northeast ¼ of Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Carolyn Jackson to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 76, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part E.

*Tanner Marie Jeffers to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 163, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Lindsay Dedeaux Insurance Agency to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Julie B. Marcy and Larry E. Marcy to Mutual Credit Union, Part of North ½ of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Paul Moore and Stevie L. Moore to Mississippi Federal Credit Union, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Michael Nguyen and Taylor Nguyen to Mortgage Research Center LLC, Part of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Joe Gain Tom Jr. and Ester Tseng to Mutual Credit Union, Lots 30, Littlewood Subdivision.

*Marie Jeffers Tanner to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 163, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

 

 Marriage Licenses

*Willie Earl Herbron, 65, Mississippi, to Sheila Annette Williams, 63, Mississippi.

*Bryan Wesley Sellers, 40, Mississippi, to Melanie Renae Gretzinger, 53, Mississippi.

*Timmy Allen Wilson, 54, Mississippi, to Joyce Lovette Hargrave, 46, Mississippi.

*Brandon Scott Maynord, 23, Vicksburg, to Kennedy Alexis Monsour, 22, Mississippi.

*Bruce Ryan Nell, 35, Natal, South Africa, to Jana Blaire Sikes, 39, Mississippi.

 

More News

Old Post Files Sept. 9 1922-2022

10 things to know about Queen Elizabeth II’s life, Britain’s Longest Reigning Monarch

Key milestones in Queen Elizabeth II’s life

Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should candidates for VWSD Board of Trustees have a child or grandchild in the district?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...