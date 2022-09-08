Warren County Land Records Aug. 29 to Sept. 5

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period August 29 to September 5.

Warranty Deeds

*JKG LLC to Suretha (Curtis) Banks and Keith Curtis, Block 4, Lot 15, Hilldale Estates No. 1.

*Jerry Wayne Beard and Susan Westcott Beard to Suzanne Kelly Lopez, Part of Section 17, Township 6 North, Range 4 West; Part of Section 18, Township 6 North, Range 4 West.

*Rongmao Zhou and Chunyu Mu to Zanetta Horton Bowman, Part of Lots 2A to 4A, Pear Orchard Subdivision.

*Dedra Henley and Buford Partners L.P. to Jeanine Hearn, Part of Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Kelly Smith to Sean A. East, Lots 163, Openwood Plantation No. 4.

*Kellie B. Everman and Steven Everman to Marie Jeffers Tanner, Part of Lot 163, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Sedonia L. Rosenthall to Rosetta Floyd and Leroy Stamps, Lots 11, Lake Hill Subdivision No. 1.

*Gibbens Investments LLC, Christopher Gibbens and Camille Gibbens to Lindsay Dedeaux Insurance Agency, Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 2, Powell Subdivision Ph. 1.

*Larry D. Thomas and Cleopatra Petties Thomas to Elizabeth Marie Gilmore, Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Joseph Edwin Varner Jr. and J. Mack Varner to Kay Varner Hobson and Chris L. Judge, Lots 47 and 48, Greene Hills Subdivision Part 2.

*Charles Kackley and Josephine Kackley to Michael Nguyen and Taylor Nguyen, Part of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Lorene C. Tolliver to Keith Neal, Lots 12 and 13, Switzer Subdivision of part of Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Washington Apartment Home LLC to Pear Tree Financial LLC, Part of Section 42, Township 15 North, Range 2 East; Block 49, Lots 258, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Rocket Mortgage LLC to SJJR & Associates LLC, Lots 42, Broadmoor Subdivision.

*Upward Properties LLC to Phillip P. Shipp III and Martha Jean Shipp, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*David E. Warren Jr. and Amber Warren to TCM Properties LLC, Lot 7, Chotard Lake Estates.

*Joseph Edward Varner Jr. to Charlie Tubbs and Carolyn Tubbs, Lot 1, Greene Hills Subdivision Part 1.

Deeds of Trust

*Thomas Adcock and Renee Adcock to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 12 Choctaw District, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*TCM Properties LLC to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 7, Chotard Lake Estates.

*Kay K. Chaney to David L. Chaney and BancorpSouth Bank, Part Northwest ¼ of Northeast ¼ of Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Suretha Banks and Keith Curtis to Community Bank of Mississippi, Block 4, Lots 15, Hillcrest No. 1.

*Janice Bennett to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Timothy Damin (Bordelon) Bordelon and Amelia Claire Bordelon to Freedom Mortgage, Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Zanetta Horton Bowman to Cadence Bank, Part of Lots 2A to 4A, Pear Orchard Subdivision.

*WBJ Associates LLC to Delta Bank, Lots 6, John Barefield-Resurvey of Lot 4.

*Melvin Hinson to Delta Bank, Part of Section 6, Township 18 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Sean A. East to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 163, Openwood Plantation No. 4.

*Jeanine Hearn to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Rosetta Floyd and Leroy Stamps to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lots 11, Lake Hill Subdivision No. 1.

*Elizabeth Marie Gilmore to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC, Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Lisa B. Hearn and James Odell Hearn to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 34 Choctaw District, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Lisa B. Hearn and James Odell Hearn to Guaranty Bank, Part of Northeast ¼ of Northeast ¼ of Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Carolyn Jackson to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 76, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part E.

*Tanner Marie Jeffers to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 163, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Lindsay Dedeaux Insurance Agency to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Julie B. Marcy and Larry E. Marcy to Mutual Credit Union, Part of North ½ of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Paul Moore and Stevie L. Moore to Mississippi Federal Credit Union, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Michael Nguyen and Taylor Nguyen to Mortgage Research Center LLC, Part of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Joe Gain Tom Jr. and Ester Tseng to Mutual Credit Union, Lots 30, Littlewood Subdivision.

*Marie Jeffers Tanner to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 163, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

Marriage Licenses

*Willie Earl Herbron, 65, Mississippi, to Sheila Annette Williams, 63, Mississippi.

*Bryan Wesley Sellers, 40, Mississippi, to Melanie Renae Gretzinger, 53, Mississippi.

*Timmy Allen Wilson, 54, Mississippi, to Joyce Lovette Hargrave, 46, Mississippi.

*Brandon Scott Maynord, 23, Vicksburg, to Kennedy Alexis Monsour, 22, Mississippi.

*Bruce Ryan Nell, 35, Natal, South Africa, to Jana Blaire Sikes, 39, Mississippi.