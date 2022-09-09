Lady Flashes crush Park Place on the softball diamond

Published 2:14 pm Friday, September 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

St. Aloysius softball pitcher Kyleigh Cooper struck out seven batters, and went 3-for-3 at the plate in a 12-3 win over Park Place on Thursday.

Kyleigh Cooper went 3-for-3 with three singles and a run scored, and also had seven strikeouts while pitching St. Aloysius’ softball team to a 12-3 win over Park Place Christian on Thursday.

Megan Theriot and Crawley Haller scored three runs apiece, and Abby Mikulski scored two for St. Al. The Lady Flashes only had four hits, but drew 10 walks against a pair of Park Place pitchers.

Christine Wallace hit an RBI single during a six-run third inning that also included two walks and two hit batters.

St. Al will play two home games next week, Monday vs. Central Hinds and Tuesday vs. Adams County Christian School. Both varsity games begin at 6:30 p.m.

