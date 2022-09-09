Merit Health Medical Group Welcomes Dr. Niyazi Kilic

Published 12:44 pm Friday, September 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

Merit Health Medical Group, in Vicksburg, recently announced an addition to its medical staff, Dr. Niyazi Kilic, Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN).

Dr. Kilic joins us from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where he completed his OB/GYN residency at St. Luke’s University Health Network. 

When asked why he decided to specialize in OB/GYN, Dr. Kilic said, “Obstetrics and gynecology amaze me because I get to provide prenatal care, including first trimester ultrasounds, do well-women care, perform procedures and counsel on all obstetrics and gynecological problems. I was impressed with Merit Health River Region’s robotic capabilities that will allow me to use high-end technology such as robotics, laparoscopy and hysteroscopy — a real broad scope of practice.”

As to why he chose Vicksburg, Dr. Kilic said, “I grew up in a town very similar to Vicksburg. It means a lot for me to have the opportunity to care for those in this community. My wife and I also like hot weather, so the climate suits us.”

Dr. Kilic is now accepting patients and his office is located in the Merit Health Medical Group OB/GYN clinic on the first floor of Merit Health River Region, 2100 Hwy 61 North. To schedule an appointment, call 601-883-6030.

OB/GYN services include, but are not limited to:

  • Routine women’s health exams and physicals
  • Prenatal care
  • Robotic surgery
  • Menstrual and hormonal treatment
  • Contraception management
  • Family planning
  • Colposcopy

