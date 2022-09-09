OUR OPINION: Supper on the ‘Sip sales a sure sign

Well, it’s fair to say all of Vicksburg is clamoring to enjoy Supper on the ‘Sip.

With tickets to the returning event selling out in less than 30 hours and a myriad of desperate Facebook posts begging for a ticket here or two tickets there, it seems everyone is excited to enjoy the event. The anticipation is certainly present after the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then not held in 2021.

But it’s back, and we’ll be rubbing elbows above the Mississippi River once more with our neighbors and friends.

Supper on the ‘Sip is a can’t-miss event in its own right, with delicious food and drink and live music. And the setting isn’t half-bad, either.

More important than the event itself, however, is the organization that benefits from the proceeds. The United Way of West Central Mississippi is responsible for many of the seen and unseen good deeds in our community, and this unique event is such a great way to support the organization and its community partners.

The frenzy surrounding Supper on the ‘Sip is indicative of another activity people in the area are eagerly awaiting: the opening of the Old Highway 80 Bridge as a pedestrian walkway.

While every day might not be as crowded as Supper on the ‘Sip, the option of a safe footpath across the Mississippi River makes sense for promoting physical health and tourism in the area.

While Supper on the ‘Sip isn’t the only annual event that takes place on the bridge (we’re looking at you, Bras along the Bridge and Over the River Run), it is arguably the most well-attended social event at the site.

Perhaps, once the powers that be see the tremendous response to our across-the-bridge events, policy will sway in our favor and the Old Highway 80 Bridge can be added to the list of Vicksburg’s many biking and walking routes.

For now, though, we’ll just revel in the good times and enjoy the fleeting moments when we can sup on the ‘Sip.

And if you missed out on tickets this year, we’ll see you in 2023.