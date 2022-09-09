SNHU Announces Vicksburg Students on the Summer 2022 President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) recently announced the following students were named to the Summer 2022 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

  • Terrie Foster of Vicksburg
  • Frederick Foster of Vicksburg
  • Nathan Wennekamp of Vicksburg

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

