St. Al soccer picks up a win

Madi Mathews scored the game’s only goal in the first half, and St. Aloysius hung on to beat the Hattiesburg Forerunners 1-0 in a girls’ soccer match on Thursday.

St. Al goal keeper Madelyn Roesch had six saves, and was aided by a stiff defensive effort in front of her to post the shuotut.

St. Al improved its record to 2-3-1. Its last five matches are at home, beginning with a district contest against Washington School on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m.