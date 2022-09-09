VICKSBURG FACTS: Bright lights, Red Carpet City

Did you know Vicksburg has historically been a popular filming location?

Some of the most popular films include “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” directed by Joel and Ethan Coen and “Mississippi Burning,” directed by Alan Parker. Both movies were filmed at the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation. “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” is a 2000 comedy-drama featuring some of Hollywood’s most famous stars such as George Clooney, Tim Nelson, John Goodman and Holly Hunter.

The three main characters from “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” performed on the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation stage while trying to disguise themselves as musicians at a campaign gala dinner. While watching the movie, those from Vicksburg will notice that not much has changed except for the 1930s decorations used to create the campaign gala dinner atmosphere.

The movie “Mississippi Burning” is a 1988 crime thriller movie that is loosely based on the story of the Freedom Riders in Neshoba County. Once again, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars came to town, including Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe who played the two leading FBI agents. The hospital stairway scene was filmed at Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation building.

Some popular television stations have filmed in Vicksburg such as Lifetime and the Travel Channel. Lifetime’s show “Bring It!” is a reality dance television show that features “The Dancing Dolls,” a dance team from Mississippi. The Vicksburg City Auditorium was one of the competition locations for “The Dancing Dolls” in the Extended Flashback from season two. In season four, episode three, “The Dancing Dolls” compete again but this time at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures” showcased four episodes of Vicksburg during their 17th season. “Ghost Adventures” is an American reality television show that features paranormal activity all around the world and stars Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley. The show featured the McRaven House, the Antique Doll Museum formerly located in Downtown Vicksburg, The Elks Lodge, Mercy Hosptial and the final episode, which focused on the Battle of Champion Hill.

Lifetime also recently release a television movie called “The Lies My Sister Told Me.” This drama thriller movie premiered on July 28 featuring The B.B. Club, Southern Cultural Heritage Center and a police chase around the Vicksburg area.

Another television movie that was filmed in Vicksburg is “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” which was based on Maya Angelou’s memoir. It was released on April 28, 1979, by CBS and directed by Fielder Cook.

Soon, another movie featuring various parts of Downtown Vicksburg, “Grace Wins,” will premiere, thanks to Executive Producer Linda Sweezer-Rowster; Director, Producer and screenwriter, Johnny Meier; and Producer and Screenwriter Darren Scott Jacobs.