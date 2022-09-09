Vicksburg volleyball is victorious again

Published 2:01 pm Friday, September 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg High volleyball player Lili Kistler had five aces, five saves and four kills in a 3-0 win over Brookhaven on Thursday.

Vicksburg volleyball was victorious again.

Makynzie Dunmore served six aces and Lili Kistler had five, as the Missy Gators beat Brookhaven 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-10) on Thursday for their fourth region win in a row.

Dunmore had six kills and six saves to go along with her aces, while Kistler added five saves and four kills.
Vicksburg (7-2, 4-0 MHSAA Region 6-5A) remained on track for its third consecutive region championship with only two league matches remaining.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

The Missy Gators’ last two region matches are Sept. 20 at Brookhaven and Sept. 27 at home vs. Florence. In between, they’ll host Natchez Tuesday at 6 p.m. and play at Raymond on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.

More Sports

Gore Jr. heads to dad’s old stomping grounds as Southern Miss faces Miami

JUCO football roundup: Northwest outlasts Hinds; Jones knocks off East Mississippi

St. Al soccer picks up a win

Lady Flashes crush Park Place on the softball diamond

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should candidates for VWSD Board of Trustees have a child or grandchild in the district?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...