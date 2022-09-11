How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

A weekly roundup of the performances of college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools.

• Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) had one reception for 36 yards in a 30-7 loss to No. 15 Miami.

• Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught one pass for three yards in a 41-0 loss to Austin Peay.

• Millsaps running back Zion Nixon (Warren Central) had one solo tackle on special teams in a 27-13 victory against McMurry.

• Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) kicked off four times and had two touchbacks in a 65-17 loss to LSU.

• Grambling defensive back Myron Stewart (Port Gibson) had two solo tackles in a 47-21 victory over Northwestern State.

• South Alabama defensive back Marvin Martin (Vicksburg High) assisted on one tackle in a 3-24 victory over Central Michigan.

• Alabama State defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg High) had eight total tackles — five solo and three assists — in a 45-7 loss to UCLA.

• West Alabama linebacker Lamar Gray (Warren Central) and offensive lineman Kordell Watts (Vicksburg High) helped the Tigers to a 31-0 rout of Miles College.

• Albany State wide receiver Joe Shorter (Warren Central) caught two passes for 18 yards, and returned one kickoff for 36 yards, in a 23-13 loss to Florida A&M.

• Bluefield University defensive back Tyrese Wolfe (Vicksburg High) had a team-high eight total tackles — five solo and three assists — as well as two pass breakups in a 41-33 loss to Emory & Henry. Wolfe also returned three kickoffs for a total of 67 yards.

• Bluefield University defensive lineman Jehari Riley (Vicksburg High) assisted on one tackle in the loss to Emory & Henry.