Joyce Morton King, of Vicksburg, Mississippi, 70, beloved wife, mother, and friend, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on September 4, 2022, after a battle with breast cancer. She was born in Bronx, New York City, NY, and grew up in Bethel, Connecticut. After graduating from Western Connecticut State College in 1973, she moved to California to work as a medical technologist. Joyce married her longtime partner, David, in 1986. Several years after the birth of their son, Byron, the family moved to Vicksburg in 1992. She was then employed at the VA Hospital in nearby Jackson, Mississippi, from 1995 until her retirement in 2020. Joyce had a passion for jewelry making, crafting of all kinds, and she was an avid birdwatcher. Joyce is survived by her husband of 36 years, David Byron King, Jr.; her son, David Byron King, III; her daughter-in-law, Best Sullivan King; and her beloved grandson, David Byron King, IV, of FL. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Morton, of NC, and numerous other relatives. She was predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Alice (Mahoney) Morton, and by her brother, William Morton. At Joyce’s request, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Park Foundation in Joyce’s honor would be appreciated.